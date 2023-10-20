Placer detectives arrest 2 in Nevada for 2021 homicide of Lake Tahoe man, attack on wife

Two people were arrested Friday morning following a “lengthy” two-year homicide investigation into the fatal attack on a west Lake Tahoe couple, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, were arrested separately in Nevada on suspicion of the homicide of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and the attempted murder of his wife, Wendy Wood, 68.

Spohr and Wood were attacked in their home in Homewood on the west shore of Lake Tahoe on the evening of June 5, 2021. Deputies responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from the residence.

They arrived to find Spohr dead from a single gunshot, and Wood suffering from two gunshot wounds to her head. Wood regained consciousness after the attack and called for help, her daughter Adrienne Spohr told The Sacramento Bee in February.

She was transported to a hospital where she was treated for over a month, Adrienne Spohr said at the time. Wood underwent extensive rehabilitation, but died a year later, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eight months after the attack, the Spohr family offered a $150,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

“For me, everyday living with the uncertainty of who did this and why, has been the most agonizing thing,” Adrienne Spohr said. She was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Early on in the investigation, detectives recovered video surveillance from a home along West Lake Boulevard showing a man wearing a gray hoodie, white neck gaiter and backpack walking toward Spohr and Wood’s home hours before the attack. Another video shows the same man walking up the driveway of their home.

June 5th, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in Homewood. They arrived and located 70 yo Robert Gary Spohr, who was found deceased as a result of a single gun shot wound. Info on this homicide/any surveillance systems along W Lake Boulevard, call tip line (530) 889-7853 pic.twitter.com/MlsBgvOi3G — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 10, 2021

“Since then, (the Placer County Sheriff’s Office) detectives have worked tirelessly over the course of the past two years, devoting countless hours of follow-up by detectives, along with the (District Attorney’s) Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The information and evidence detectives gathered led them to identify Serafini and Scott as the suspects.”

Detectives believe the suspects knew Spohr and Wood.

Serafini was arrested in Winnemucca with the help of the Winnemucca Police Department and the U.S Marshal Service’s Reno office. Scott was apprehended in South Las Vegas by the U.S. Marshal Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrests, Placer officials said.

“Today, justice was served,” said Sheriff Wayne Woo in a statement. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth. Understand that my team’s commitment to unraveling the most complex of cases prevails, and those who inflict harm upon our community will be held accountable every time.”

Scott and Serafini will be extradited to Placer County, the Sheriff’s Office said.