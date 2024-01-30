Placer sheriff investigating man shot behind business along Lake Tahoe’s west shore

A man was shot behind a business Monday afternoon along Lake Tahoe’s west shores in Homewood, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 3:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of West Lake Boulevard for a report of shooting, sheriff’s deputies said in social media post.

A victim was taken to a hospital, but his status was unknown, deputies said.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation, deputies said.

West Lake Boulevard is located just west of Lake Tahoe, near McKinney Bay.