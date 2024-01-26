Placer sheriff lifts lockdowns at two schools after reports of ‘unauthorized’ person on campus

Colfax High School and Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown Friday, which was ultimately lifted after deputies canvassed both campuses following reports an “unauthorized” person trespassed on each school site, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said about 2:30 p.m. deputies still were on site but had “cleared” both schools because the suspect left.

“All children and staff are currently safe,” deputies said in a social media post. “The schools have both been taken off of lockdown.”

Both schools are located less than a mile apart near heavily wooded areas.

The Sheriff’s Office said a person reported a single gunshot fired close to both schools while deputies were on scene. This incident is not related to why the school was placed on lockdown, deputies said.

“We will be conducting area searches in relation to the gun shot,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

It was unclear how long the lockdown lasted and if anyone was arrested in the two unrelated incidents. Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office, did not respond to a request for comment.

Colfax High School on Ben Taylor Road is part of the Placer Union High School District. Colfax Elementary School is the sole school in the Colfax Elementary School District, serving transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.