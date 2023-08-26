Placerville maternity home reopens after flooding
Mother Teresa’s Maternity Home in Placerville has reopened after it was flooded earlier in the year. The home helps pregnant women in crisis.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
Many menopausal women in the U.S. aren't being treated for symptoms by doctors. Here's how to advocate for yourself.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
The Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received the go-ahead from the FDA and is set to launch this fall. Engadget’s Daniel Cooper tried it earlier this year and had “nothing but praise for” the luxury smart scale when trying it earlier this year, although he also described its $400 price tag as “mad money” to pay for an extravagance many of us won’t need.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash. Grab this gizmo while it's over 40% off.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
60% of teens expressed agreement with at least four conspiracy theory statements.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
Forget pricey formulas, this one is cheaper and just as effective, fans say.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
"It is just the most freeing thing because now I have such a profound love for my entire body because I found the love for my tummy as well." The post Midsize model gets candid about loving her tummy: ‘I truly believe in fighting shame with vulnerability’ appeared first on In The Know.