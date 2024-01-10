These places in Alamogordo will be open on MLK Jr. Day

The U.S. celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15 in a series of local events honoring the civil rights leader.

In Alamogordo a number of locations will close, mostly government agencies and departments. Several businesses, however, that cater to the public will keep their doors open.

Businesses closed on MLK Jr. day

The Alamogordo Public Library, 920 Oregon Ave. Saturday

The Alamogordo Family Recreation Center, 1100 Oregon Ave.

Boys and Girls Club of Otero County, 201 Dale Scott Ave.

Flickinger Center, 1110 New York Ave.

Otero County Clerk's Office, 1104 N. White Sands Blvd.

Alamogordo's parks and recreation, sewage, human resources and public works departments will be closed on Monday.

"City offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the city does observe that holiday, only the zoo will be open," said Communications and Marketing Specialist for the City of Alamogordo, Luke Haines.

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne reads a proclamation at the Alamogordo Martin Luther King, Jr. March on January 15, 2022 declaring Monday, January 17, 2022 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Businesses that will remain open on MLK Jr. day

Alameda Park Zoo

The Alameda Park Zoo is located at 1321 N. White Sands Blvd. will remain open on its regular schedule: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those 4 years or younger can enter free; entries fees are charged at varying rates for visitors over 5.

New Mexico Museum of Space History

Are you a fan of the Museum of Space History? It's open on MLK Day, too. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price of entry varies based on age, though those 3 years and younger enter free.

