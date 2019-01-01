These Places Will Pay You to Live There — But There’s a Catch

The city of Ollolai, Italy, is currently selling homes for only 1 euro in an attempt to rejuvenate the community, but there’s a catch: Home buyers are required to refurbish the homes within three years, which will cost approximately $25,000, CNN reported.

Although this is still a good deal, there are some cities that actually pay you to live there, with some giving away lots for free and others paying residents to move in. But these incentives almost always come with a catch as well.

Find out how relocating to these 10 cities around the world can make you more money this year.

Albinen, Switzerland

A tiny village in the Swiss Alps, Albinen only has 240 permanent residents, The Local reports. Although many people own vacation homes here, permanent residents have been leaving the area at an alarming rate, so the village council has decided to implement incentives in the form of grants to get people make the village home.

The Catch

According to a village council newsletter translated by The Local, Albinen is offering families or individuals who buy or build a home in the area a grant of $26,648 (25,000 francs) per adult and $10,659 per child.

However, there are conditions to get this grant money. You must be 45 years old or younger, and you must agree to live in the village for a minimum of 10 years. In addition, the property you move into must be your primary residence, not a vacation home, and it must have a value of $213,186 or more.

Any City in Alaska

Residents of Alaska who have lived in the state for an entire calendar year or more are eligible to receive free money from the government in the form of a payment from the Permanent Fund dividend, which is “an annual dividend that is paid to Alaska residents from investment earnings of mineral royalties. The annual payment allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of the State minerals revenue in the form of a dividend to benefit current and future generations,” according to the Alaska Department of Revenue website.

The Catch

To be eligible to receive the payout, you must have resided in Alaska for the entire calendar year. Some absences are permitted by law, though you are expected to demonstrate that you intend to return to Alaska and be a resident indefinitely. If you are absent for two years, you must have spent at least 72 hours in Alaska during the time to be eligible to receive the dividend.

In 2017, each Alaskan received $1,100 from the fund, Alaska Public Media reported.

Not only will the state pay you to live there, but it’s also one of the seven states with no income tax.

Curtis, Neb.

Curtis is home to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. It’s also known as “Easter City” thanks to its nationally known annual Easter pageant.

The area is currently offering free lots to families looking to build a single-family home.

The Catch

According to the city of Curtis’ website, lots are given free to families who will build single-family homes that meet certain specifications within a specified time period.

Harmony, Minn.

Harmony calls itself “the biggest little town in Southern Minnesota.” The town is home to attractions including Niagara Cave — the site of one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the U.S. — tours of the Amish countryside, a Main Street area with local dining options and antique shops and 60 miles of paved bike trails.

Harmony is hoping to spur new construction and economic growth by offering cash rebates to people who build new homes in the area.

The Catch

The cash rebates offered to home builders range from $5,000 to $12,000, and must be claimed within a year of approval. There are no restrictions or limits on an applicant’s age, income level or residency to receive the rebate; the amount of the rebate depends on the estimated market value of the completed home. In most cases, rebates are paid out in full once exterior features are complete. The rebate only applies to single-family residences, and the home must have a minimum market value of $125,000.

Additionally, all projects must be approved by the Harmony Economic Development Authority prior to construction in order to qualify for the rebate.

Lincoln, Kan.