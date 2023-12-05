Places to take photos with Santa in the Lower Hudson Valley

So you want to take a photo of your kid (or yourself!) with Santa Claus, but dread going to the mall. We've assembled a list of places for you to make the holiday snap as stress-free as possible. (And maybe also get a bite to eat in the process as well.)

This is the first year that the New York Boulders are hosting breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus and BoulderBird, the baseball team's mascot, at Clover Stadium, 1 Phil Tisi Way, Pomona. There are two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, for a brunch buffet including pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, bagels, Danishes, fresh fruit and more.

Attendees can meet and take photos with BoulderBird and Santa. The deadline to purchase tickets is 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The cost for adults is $38.43, children $20.94, with those younger than 2 years of age free.

Located at 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present at a prix fixe lunch ($69.95 with a special $29.95 childrens' menu), between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Pictures are complimentary, and reservations are needed.

Calling all elves: Operation Santa seeking helpers to open hearts, adopt North Pole letters

At this holiday extravaganza, Santa visits are on Wednesdays (6 to 8 p.m.) and Fridays (6 to 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 22, and the admission price includes such visits. Tickets are $28.24 per person.

Street parking in front of the building will be limited to one hour. Holiday Lane is at 30 Warren Place, Mount Vernon.

A view of one of the rooms in the Holiday Lane at American Christmas in Mount Vernon, Oct. 25, 2023. This year's "Holiday Lane at American Christmas" is twice the size of last year's venue. Visitors will stroll through the colorful venues with over 100,000 dazzling lights, more than 100 captivating animatronics and figurines in nine uniquely themed areas.

Families are invited to take a complimentary photo with Santa at Stew Leonard's Yonkers' location (1 Stew Leonard Drive.) Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with special hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Santa will be seated in a snow-capped castle made from Lego-style bricks, flanked by lit Christmas trees. Children will have the chance to push a special button to make the castle come alive with light and sound before taking a seat on a bench in front of Santa for a photo.

Santa greets Theo Cain, 1 1/2 years old from Sleepy Hollow, at the Holidays on the Hill exhibit at Lasdon Park and Arboretum in Katonah, Dec. 8, 2018.

Santa will be waiting at his cottage on the Conservatory Plaza opposite the Glass House Conservatory at Lasdon Park, 2610 Amawalk Road, Katonah. Tickets, which cost between $10 and $20, are needed, with the times to visit Santa coordinated with one's scheduled ticket time.

Santa can be seen Thursdays through Sundays, starting at 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m., with twilight night times between 5 and 5:45 p.m. (schedule, times and dates are subject to change without notice.)

Children can also drop off letters to Santa at the Elf Post Office or hand it to Santa himself.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Santa Claus photos: Here's where in Lower Hudson Valley to take them