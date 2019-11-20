Places Where Families Are Having More Children – 2019 Edition



Raising children requires substantial financial preparedness. One’s ability to save enough to house and support a growing family can depend on a variety of factors. Residents in some locations, however, are having more kids than in others. That’s why SmartAsset analyzed the data to uncover the places across the 100 largest U.S. cities where families are having more children.



To do this, we considered six metrics: the percentage of households with one or more people younger than age 18; the five-year change in the percentage of households with one or more people younger than age 18; percentage of the population who are children; the five-year change in the percentage of the population who are children, the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months and the five-year change in the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months. For details on our data sources and how we put all the information together to create our final rankings, check out the Data and Methodology section below.

Key Findings:

Texas and Nebraska dominate the top 10. Three of the top 10 cities in our study are in Texas, and two others are in Nebraska.

Three of the top 10 cities in our study are in Texas, and two others are in Nebraska. No Northeastern states in top 25. According to Census regional divisions, no top-25 city in our study is located in a Northeastern state. The first city from this region to appear in our rankings is Jersey City, New Jersey, coming in at No. 31.

According to Census regional divisions, no top-25 city in our study is located in a Northeastern state. The first city from this region to appear in our rankings is Jersey City, New Jersey, coming in at No. 31. Changes in children’s population are incremental. We are not in the middle of a baby boom, as child populations are declining study-wide Even the cities near the top of this list are experiencing relatively small increases to the total number of children. The average change in the percentage of the population who are children ­ across the top 10 cities in our study is 0.26%.

1. Glendale, AZ

In 2017, Glendale, Arizona reported the second-highest percentage overall of women who have given birth in the past 12 months, at 7.6%. That is an uptick of 2% from 2013, the sixth-highest increase in this study. Around 30.3% of all people in Glendale are children, the eighth-highest rate for this metric in the study. Glendale also ties for No. 7 in SmartAsset’s study on best places to buy a family home.

2. Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma had the highest increase in our study for the percentage of the population who are children, at 1.6%. Approximately 28.8% of Oklahoma City’s population is made up of children. At 7.5%, this city also had the third-highest rate in the study for percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months, according to 2017 numbers. Be sure to check out SmartAsset’s study of the best places for millennial mothers.

3. Irvine, CA

Irvine, California has top-three rates for each of the change metrics that we considered. From 2013 through 2017, it had the third-highest rate for increase in percentage of households with one or more people younger than the age of 18, at 2.9%. Over that timeframe, Irvine also had the second-highest increase in the percentage of the population who are children, at 1.5%, and the third-highest increase in the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months, at 2.3%.

4. Arlington, TX

A suburb of Dallas, Arlington, Texas is the fourth city in our top 10. According to 2017 numbers, it ranks fourth when it comes to the percentage of women who have given birth in the past 12 months, at 7.4%. While the percentage of the population who are children in Arlington decreased slightly from 2013 through 2017, the city still has a top-10 rate for the percentage of the population who are children, at 30.2%. Additionally, it has top-20 rates for the percentage of households with at least one person younger than 18 as well as for the increase in the percentage of these households from 2013 through 2017.

5. Corpus Christi, TX

The second Texas city in our top 10, Corpus Christi has the fifth-highest percentage in the study of women who gave birth in the past 12 months, at approximately 7.3%. Around 36% of households have at least one person who is younger than 18, which is an increase of 0.5% from 2013 through 2017. Corpus Christi ranks 22nd overall for both of these metrics. Check out SmartAsset’s study on the best places for children, in which Corpus Christi ranks 15th.

6. Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, Virginia is one of only two East Coast cities in our top 10 and finishes in the top 20 for all three of the change metrics in the study. From 2013 through 2017, it saw an increase of approximately 1% in terms of households with at least one person younger than age 18. In 2017 compared to 2013, Chesapeake saw a 0.9% increase in the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months. And from 2013 through 2017, it saw no increase or decrease in the percentage of the population who are children.