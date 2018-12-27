This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Places Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $50,000 a Year

The last thing anyone wants in retirement is to see their hard-earned savings eaten away by everyday expenses. However, you can spend less and save more if you simply avoid places with high costs of living.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers in all 50 states to determine the cities where you can retire for less than $50,000 a year. The study analyzed the overall cost-of-living index as well as other cost-of-living factors — such as groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare — then multiplied these indices by the average annual expenditures of an American aged 65 and older. Based on the study’s results, look primarily to the Midwest and the South if you want to retire someplace affordable.

41. Fresno, Calif.

Annual Expenditure: $48,776

Though you can retire to all the cities on this list for less than $50,000 a year, the difference between the highest- and lowest-ranked cities is over $15,000. Fresno’s cost of living is 6.6 percent more than the U.S. average, but it’s still one of the best places to retire with low rent.

40. Colorado Springs, Colo.

Annual Expenditure: $48,044

At $19,256, which is 24 percent above the national average, the housing costs in Colorado Springs are the most expensive on this list. Consider taking a vacation to scope out your potential new home — Colorado Springs is one of the best trips for soon-to-be retirees.

39. Las Vegas, Nev.

Annual Expenditure: $47,815

Although the costs for groceries, housing, transportation and healthcare are all higher than average, your utilities bill in Las Vegas would be 10 percent cheaper compared to the rest of America.

38. Houston, Texas

Annual Expenditure: $46,808

Groceries cost only $2,859 annually in Houston, which is 15.8 percent lower than the U.S. average as well as the cheapest on this list.

37. Raleigh, N.C.

Annual Expenditure: $46,717

You can get both transportation and healthcare for slightly less in Raleigh at $6,709 and $5,641, respectively, but other costs are more expensive than average.

36. Mesa, Ariz.

Annual Expenditure: $46,671

Housing might be 11 percent more expensive in Mesa compared to the rest of the U.S., but you can get healthcare for $5,468 a year, which is 5 percent cheaper than the national mean.

35. Atlanta, Ga.

Annual Expenditure: $46,580

Your annual grocery bill and transportation costs will be slightly more expensive at $3,504 and $7,120, respectively.

34. St. Paul, Minn.

Annual Expenditure: $46,305

With its cheaper housing costs, St. Paul is one of the places you should really consider for retirement. You’ll pay $14,287 a year to live in this city — saving 8 percent compared to the rest of America.

33. Nashville, Tenn.

Annual Expenditure: $45,573

You won’t find less expensive healthcare on this list. Nashville residents spend only $4,950 a year on healthcare, which is 14 percent below the national average.

32. Philadelphia, Pa.

Annual Expenditure: $45,527

Philadelphia might concern residents who want higher salaries. Plus, the city has high grocery and utility costs, both of which are at least 20 percent more expensive than the U.S. mean.

31. Phoenix, Ariz.

Annual Expenditure: $45,481

Healthcare expenses total $5,468 annually, which is 5 percent cheaper compared to the rest of the U.S.

30. Albuquerque, N.M.

Annual Expenditure: $44,521

At a yearly cost of $6,435, transportation in Albuquerque is 6 percent less expensive than the national average. Healthcare comes at a discount as well — it’ll take $5,526 out of your pocket annually.

29. Charlotte, N.C.

Annual Expenditure: $44,475

With an annual cost of $3,524, groceries are the only category in Charlotte that is more expensive than average.

28. Arlington, Texas

Annual Expenditure: $44,383

Arlington's transportation costs of $6,298 are the second-cheapest in the nation, but its healthcare bill is a staggering 21 percent above average.