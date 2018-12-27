This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Places Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $50,000 a Year
The last thing anyone wants in retirement is to see their hard-earned savings eaten away by everyday expenses. However, you can spend less and save more if you simply avoid places with high costs of living.
In a recent study, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers in all 50 states to determine the cities where you can retire for less than $50,000 a year. The study analyzed the overall cost-of-living index as well as other cost-of-living factors — such as groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare — then multiplied these indices by the average annual expenditures of an American aged 65 and older. Based on the study’s results, look primarily to the Midwest and the South if you want to retire someplace affordable.
41. Fresno, Calif.
- Annual Expenditure: $48,776
Though you can retire to all the cities on this list for less than $50,000 a year, the difference between the highest- and lowest-ranked cities is over $15,000. Fresno’s cost of living is 6.6 percent more than the U.S. average, but it’s still one of the best places to retire with low rent.
40. Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Annual Expenditure: $48,044
At $19,256, which is 24 percent above the national average, the housing costs in Colorado Springs are the most expensive on this list. Consider taking a vacation to scope out your potential new home — Colorado Springs is one of the best trips for soon-to-be retirees.
39. Las Vegas, Nev.
- Annual Expenditure: $47,815
Although the costs for groceries, housing, transportation and healthcare are all higher than average, your utilities bill in Las Vegas would be 10 percent cheaper compared to the rest of America.
Click to See: The Most (and Least) Tax-Friendly States for Retirees
38. Houston, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $46,808
Groceries cost only $2,859 annually in Houston, which is 15.8 percent lower than the U.S. average as well as the cheapest on this list. Keep this city in mind for retirement, because Houston is also the place where your $1 million nest egg will last the longest.
37. Raleigh, N.C.
- Annual Expenditure: $46,717
You can get both transportation and healthcare for slightly less in Raleigh at $6,709 and $5,641, respectively, but other costs are more expensive than average.
36. Mesa, Ariz.
- Annual Expenditure: $46,671
Housing might be 11 percent more expensive in Mesa compared to the rest of the U.S., but you can get healthcare for $5,468 a year, which is 5 percent cheaper than the national mean. If you’re thinking about living in the Grand Canyon State, Mesa is one of the great places to retire with cheap rent.
35. Atlanta, Ga.
- Annual Expenditure: $46,580
Your annual grocery bill and transportation costs will be slightly more expensive at $3,504 and $7,120, respectively. Unfortunately, Atlanta is one of the places where retirees are struggling to get by.
34. St. Paul, Minn.
- Annual Expenditure: $46,305
With its cheaper housing costs, St. Paul is one of the places you should really consider for retirement. You’ll pay $14,287 a year to live in this city — saving 8 percent compared to the rest of America.
33. Nashville, Tenn.
- Annual Expenditure: $45,573
You won’t find less expensive healthcare on this list. Nashville residents spend only $4,950 a year on healthcare, which is 14 percent below the national average.
32. Philadelphia, Pa.
- Annual Expenditure: $45,527
As one of the places in the U.S. that are getting poorer, Philadelphia might concern residents who want higher salaries. Plus, the city has high grocery and utility costs, both of which are at least 20 percent more expensive than the U.S. mean.
31. Phoenix, Ariz.
- Annual Expenditure: $45,481
Phoenix has one of the best neighborhoods to retire in across America, and for good reason: Healthcare expenses total $5,468 annually, which is 5 percent cheaper compared to the rest of the U.S.
30. Albuquerque, N.M.
- Annual Expenditure: $44,521
At a yearly cost of $6,435, transportation in Albuquerque is 6 percent less expensive than the national average. Healthcare comes at a discount as well — it’ll take $5,526 out of your pocket annually.
29. Charlotte, N.C.
- Annual Expenditure: $44,475
With an annual cost of $3,524, groceries are the only category in Charlotte that is more expensive than average. However, prospective residents might want to know that Charlotte is one of the cities in the U.S. where retirees are struggling.
28. Arlington, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $44,383
Arlington’s transportation costs of $6,298 are the second-cheapest in the nation, but its healthcare bill is a staggering 21 percent above average. Luckily, this city is one of the top 20 places where your retirement savings will last the longest.
27. New Orleans, La.
- Annual Expenditure: $44,109
The annual utilities bill in New Orleans is $3,153, which is 13 percent cheaper than average and one of the lowest amounts on this list. That’s likely one of the reasons why New Orleans can count itself among the best places for retirees.
26. Orlando, Fla.
- Annual Expenditure: $44,063
Home to Walt Disney World, Orlando is an affordable city for active retirees. Healthcare and transportation are less expensive compared to the rest of the U.S. at $5,411 and $6,709, respectively.
25. Fort Worth, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $43,651
Fort Worth’s grocery, utility, transportation and healthcare costs are identical to Arlington’s, but Fort Worth ranks higher on this list due to its slightly cheaper housing bill.
24. Tucson, Ariz.
- Annual Expenditure: $43,560
Overall, Arizona is one of the top 20 states where it’s easiest to save $1 million for retirement. It’s not difficult to see why: Tucson’s utilities are 12 percent less expensive than average, and you can save 17 percent on housing.
23. Dallas, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $43,560
Like in Tucson, the cost of living in Dallas is 4.8 percent cheaper compared to the rest of America.
22. Tampa, Fla.
- Annual Expenditure: $43,056
Tampa is considered one of the cheapest places to retire because expenses tend to fall below the national average. At $7,051, only transportation costs exceed the U.S. mean — by 3 percent.
21. San Antonio, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $42,645
San Antonio boasts the cheapest utility costs on this list at $3,044 a year, which is 16 percent less expensive than the U.S. average. It’s also one of the top 10 cities where your savings will last the longest in retirement.
20. Lincoln, Neb.
- Annual Expenditure: $42,233
Lincoln is one of the cities where your money stretches the furthest. You can find housing for $12,889 a year, which is 17 percent cheaper compared to the rest of the U.S.
19. Jacksonville, Fla.
- Annual Expenditure: $42,096
Though transportation costs in Jacksonville are 9 percent higher than average, you can score housing for $11,647 a year, which is a significant 25 percent savings.
18. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
- Annual Expenditure: $42,050
Lexington’s low cost of living, which is 8.1 percent less expensive than average, makes it one of the cheapest cities for retirees. Groceries are a steal at $3,066 — you’ll save 9.7 percent.
17. Indianapolis, Ind.
- Annual Expenditure: $41,363
Despite its hefty healthcare bill of $6,504 a year, which is 13 percent more expensive than average, Indianapolis is still one of the best cities to retire rich. You can save 26 percent on housing in the capital city of Indiana.
16. Baltimore, Md.
- Annual Expenditure: $41,180
Although grocery costs might be concerning at $3,819 a year, which is 12.5 percent higher than the U.S. average, Baltimore is still one of the best places for Americans to retire. At 37 percent cheaper, housing is a major draw.
15. Greensboro, N.C.
- Annual Expenditure: $40,997
Most costs in Greensboro hover around the national average, but housing is a particular steal at $10,404, which is 33 percent less expensive. Greensboro counts among the best places to retire on a budget.
14. Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Annual Expenditure: $40,265
In Pittsburgh, you can save on housing by a whopping 39 percent at $9,473 a year. With those numbers in mind, Pittsburgh is another one of the places you should consider for retirement.
13. Omaha, Neb.
- Annual Expenditure: $40,265
Like in Pittsburgh, the cost of living in Omaha is 12 percent less expensive compared to the rest of America. In fact, all of Omaha’s cost-of-living categories are cheaper than average.
12. Louisville, Ky.
- Annual Expenditure: $40,220
Louisville is one of the best cities for your retirement nest egg because you’ll spend only $5,180 a year on healthcare, saving 10 percent compared to the rest of the U.S.
11. Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Annual Expenditure: $39,899
Oklahoma City is one of the best places to stretch your retirement savings thanks to the low cost of groceries. At $3,018 a year, grocery costs in Oklahoma City are 11.1 percent cheaper than the U.S. average.
10. Kansas City, Mo.
- Annual Expenditure: $39,808
Although utilities in Kansas City are 10 percent more expensive compared to the rest of the nation, housing costs only $9,162 a year, which is a staggering 41 percent cheaper than average. Kansas City is also one of the most affordable cities for retirees with active lifestyles.
9. St. Louis, Mo.
- Annual Expenditure: $38,984
Like in Kansas City, housing costs in St. Louis come at a 41 percent discount compared to the rest of America. It makes up for transportation and healthcare, both of which land squarely on the U.S. average.
8. Tulsa, Okla.
- Annual Expenditure: $38,801
Tulsa is another one of the places with affordable homes, as housing costs are even cheaper in this city at $8,852 a year, which is 43 percent less expensive than average.
7. Wichita, Kan.
- Annual Expenditure: $38,710
Groceries in Wichita are the second-least expensive on this list at $2,991 a year, which is a savings of 11.9 percent. Wichita is also one of the greatest cities for rich retirees.
6. Columbus, Ohio
- Annual Expenditure: $38,572
When you’re planning for retirement, remember that Columbus is one of the best cities to retire on a $1,000 monthly budget. At $3,083 a year, groceries will cost you 9.2 percent less compared to the rest of the U.S.
5. Milwaukee, Wis.
- Annual Expenditure: $38,481
Although utilities and healthcare in Milwaukee are both at least 10 percent more expensive than the U.S. average, you can save significantly on housing, which is 48 percent cheaper.
4. El Paso, Texas
- Annual Expenditure: $38,252
Utilities are particularly inexpensive in El Paso at $3,117 a year, which is 14 percent cheaper compared to the rest of America. However, thanks to certain factors like dropping incomes, El Paso might be one of the worst places for retirees.
3. Toledo, Ohio
- Annual Expenditure: $35,095
You’ll find the second-least expensive housing costs on this list in Toledo, where the annual housing bill adds up to only $4,814 — which is a jaw-dropping 69 percent cheaper than average.
2. Memphis, Tenn.
- Annual Expenditure: $33,859
Memphis is inexpensive across all cost-of-living categories, and it offers the cheapest transportation costs on this list at $6,161 a year. However, prospective residents might want to note that Tennessee is also one of the states with the poorest retirees.
1. Detroit, Mich.
- Annual Expenditure: $33,356
At $3,106, annual housing costs in Detroit are cheaper by an astounding 80 percent compared to the rest of America. Though utilities, transportation and healthcare all hover around the national average, you can save significantly on housing alone.
Click through to see the cheapest places to retire across middle America.
More on Retirement
- 50 Cheapest Places to Retire
- How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
- Best Places in Every State to Live on a Fixed Income
- Watch: Planning to Retire? This State Could Be Your Worst Option
We make money easy. Get weekly email updates, including expert advice to help you Live Richer™.
Methodology: To determine the cities where it costs $50,000 or less to retire, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states in terms of the following factors: (1) overall cost-of-living index, (2) grocery cost of living, (3) housing cost of living, (4) utilities cost of living, (5) transportation cost of living and (6) health cost of living, all sourced from Sterling’s Best Places. These indices were then multiplied by the average annual expenditures of an American aged 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.