These are the places where you can still buy toilet paper

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has families everywhere rushing to stock up on all the essentials: hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, diapers, and even canned goods. But these items, plus so many other household items, have become harder to find as more shoppers hit the stores en masse, leading to widespread product scarcity, especially for products like toilet paper.
Looking to grab toilet paper in bulk but want to avoid having to deal with big lines? Don't worry—you can still get enough toilet paper for the whole family and have it shipped directly to your home. Supplies are selling out fast, so some items may no longer be around, but we'll be updating it daily so you can get everything you need as it becomes available. Here are the places where you can buy toilet paper and flushable wipes right now:
As a public service reminder, we'd like to remind everyone that buying household essentials is all well and good, but hoarding (buying more than you really need) actively harms your friends and neighbors. So please, buy responsibly.
Amazon
- Get the Seventh Generation White Toilet Paper 2-ply 100% Recycled Paper (24 Rolls x 2 pack 48 rolls) on Amazon at $33.98
- Get the Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper for $7.49
- Get the Scott Essential Professional, 80 Rolls for $61.59
- Get DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes Dispenser (3 Packs 48 Wipes) on Amazon for $8.94
- Get Cottonelle FreshFeel Flushable Wet Wipes for Adults, Alcohol Free, 336 Wipes per Pack on Amazon for $14.49
- Get Cottonelle FreshCare Flushable Wipes for Adults, Extra Large, Alcohol Free, 4 Flip-Top Packs of 60 Wet Wipes (240 Wipes Total) on Amazon for $15.92
Home Depot
- Get the Seventh Generation Bath Tissue 2-Ply (12-Pack) at Home Depot for $11
- Get the HDX Ultra-Soft Toilet Tissue (326-Sheets per Roll, 18-Rolls per Pack) at Home Depot for $17.97
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, 12 Super Mega Roll at Home Depot for $25.97
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft Super Mega Roll Toilet Paper (396-Sheets per Roll) (8-Rolls) for $19.97
- Get the Scott 1-Ply Standard Roll Bathroom Tissue (20/Pack, 2 Packs/Carton) at Home Depot for $58
Lowe's
- Get the Charmin Essentials Strong 24-Pack Toilet Paper at Lowe's for $13.68
- Get the Seventh Generation 12-Pack Toilet Paper at Lowe's for $11
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft 12-Pack Toilet Paper at Lowe's for $18.98
- Get the Charmin Ultra Strong 12-Pack Toilet Paper at Lowe's for $18.98
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft 12-Pack Toilet Paper at Lowe's for $15.78
- Get the Scott (27-Pack Toilet Paper) at Lowe's for $19.98
Target
- Get Up & Up Soft & Strong Toilet Paper at Target for $5.39
- Get the Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper - Mega Rolls (Pack of 6) at Target for $6.99
- Get the Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper at Target for $6.99-$19.99
- Get Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Care Toilet Paper - Mega Rolls (Pack of 12) for $12.69
- Get Up & Up Premium Ultra Soft Toilet Paper (12 Mega Rolls) at Target for $10.79
- Get Up & Up Premium Ultra Strong Toilet Paper (18 Mega Rolls) at Target for $14.79
Walgreen's
Walmart
- Get Scott Rapid-Dissolving Toilet Paper (4 Rolls) at Walmart for $4.89
- Get the Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll (8 Toilet Paper Rolls, Bath Tissue) at Walmart for $19.99
- Get Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper (24 Mega Rolls) at Walmart for $23.82
- Get the Equate Flushable Wipes, Fresh Scent (3 Packs of 48 Wipes) at Walmart for $3.78-6.42
- Get the Nice n Clean Flushable Wipes, 3 packs of 60 wipes, (180 wipes) at Walmart for $6.37
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Here's where to buy toilet paper