'The plague of gun violence is rampant, vicious, and sickening.' Rochester reacts to death of police officer

Hours before the full details were known about two Rochester police officers being shot in the line of duty Thursday night, and prior to the revelation that one of them, Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the force, died from his injuries, people began sharing expressions of outrage and sorrow, either with official statements or on social media.

Early Friday morning, the Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry, wrote:

“We are praying for these individuals and their families,” referring also to Officer Sino Seng, who was wounded by gunfire, treated at Rochester General Hospital and is now recovering at home, and a bystander, who was treated at the shooting scene on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester for non-life-threatening injuries. “We are asking the community that if you have any information concerning the perpetrator or any perpetrators of gun violence in our community, please contact the proper authorities immediately.

“We must get these killers off the streets and make our community safe. Public safety is vital. We are under siege.

Rochester Mayor Evans, visibly angry, says people need to talk, need to help, during a press conference Friday following the shooting of two RPD officers Thursday night.

“The plague of gun violence is rampant, vicious, and sickening. It cannot and must not be tolerated. Those who callously assault others with the intent purpose of depriving them of their precious lives must be punished quickly and severely.”

He offered support for Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Police Chief David Smith “in their implementation of plans to stem the plague of violence in our community. Gun violence is a public health problem.”

What we know now:Slain Rochester police officer identified.

Last full measure;Remembering the Rochester police officers killed in the line of duty

Original story:Rochester police officer killed in shooting; another officer injured

East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms tweeted: “Praying for law enforcement in our city. Praying for people forced to live in neighborhoods they can't leave. Praying for educators who will play critical roles in supporting our youth in 5 weeks. Praying that Rochester will come together and attack this issue collectively.”

Story continues

Also on Twitter, saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr. wrote: “The level of violence in our community is truly unprecedented. Sadly one of our police officers was killed last night in the line of duty. My heart is broken. I am sending prayers and support to all of the families. We have to come together as one community. Blessings, Jimmie”

On Facebook, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney wrote: “Praying for the slain RPD officer and their family. Also for the safety and fortitude of our state & local law enforcement community. I was working at City Hall the night Officer Daryl Pierson was killed — a tragedy I will never forget. I'm fully behind Mayor Malik Evans and Chief David Smith as they navigate the next few weeks and work to restore safety on our streets. Rochester must come together for peace.”

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY reacts to police officer being shot on Bauman St.