Plaid councillor in 'anti-English' photo surrenders gun

Councillor Jon Scriven has apologised and said his now deleted Facebook post was "ill-judged"

A Plaid Cymru councillor who posed with a gun and said on Facebook it was to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel" has surrendered the weapon to police.

Caerphilly councillor Jon Scriven later apologised and deleted the post.

South Wales Police said a 47-year-old man was investigated after complaints of malicious communications.

The force said he had agreed to make an apology through the restorative justice process.

A spokesman said the scheme allowed offences to be dealt with quickly and proportionately when full responsibility was accepted.

Speechless.



This is a @Plaid_Cymru councillor.@Adamprice cannot let another scandal rage on without decisive action.



This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us. pic.twitter.com/WLhu4xCftE — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) August 22, 2022

They said they had also investigated alleged firearms offices and worked with Gwent Police to ensure the weapon was surrendered.

Caerphilly council leader Sean Morgan said Mr Scriven, who represents Penyrheol, had been referred to the public services ombudsman for Wales.

Plaid Cymru called the post inappropriate and suspended Mr Scriven pending an investigation. The party said that was ongoing.

Mr Scriven has been approached for a comment.

He has previously described the post as "ill-judged".