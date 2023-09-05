Plain-clothed officers to conduct pedestrian safety operation

Sep. 5—Motorists and pedestrians failing to yield to plain-clothed officers could be cited or warned Friday during an operation by California Highway Patrol officers to enforce walkers' safety.

Officers on Friday will frequent heavily trafficked crosswalks in which pedestrians have died or been injured, a news release said. CHP didn't release Tuesday where the operation would take place.

"The CHP conducts pedestrian enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings," the news release stated.

The crosswalk enforcement operations allow officers to tell drivers and foot travelers about right-of-way laws, a news release said.

This year, the Bakersfield area CHP investigated 59 vehicle crashes involving a pedestrian of which 14 incidents led to someone dying. There were 39 crashes that involved injuries, they added. Their statistics tally incidents until Aug. 16.

Last year, there were 111 crashes involving a pedestrian in which 22 were fatal. There were 75 crashes that left victims with minor to moderate injuries, CHP reported.