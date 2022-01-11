Plain Local student accused of bringing gun to school, giving it to another student

The Repository

PLAIN TWP. – A GlenOak High School student has been arrested and charges are pending against a second student after a transaction involving a gun at school, according to investigators.

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday on a felony charge stemming from the incident, which occurred Thursday at the school at 1801 Schneider St. NE, according to Stark County court records.

The male teenager is accused of bringing a .22-caliber 1911 Chiappa firearm to school and giving it to a younger teenager inside the school, according to Stark County sheriff's deputies.

The teenager evidently took it home and loaded it before his parents found the weapon, said Maj. C.J. Stantz.

"There were no threats to the school. But we take school safety very, very seriously. We don't want anyone bringing any type of weapon onto school property no matter what their intentions are," Stantz said.

He did not know whether the weapon was sold or traded, but investigators believe it was not loaded while it was inside the school.

Stantz said deputies are continuing to investigate, but the juvenile prosecutor's officer is reviewing the case. Prosecutors will determine charges against the younger boy.

School officials could not yet be reached for comment.

