Plain Township man charged after toddler wanders onto U.S. Route 62

Stark County Sheriff's Office

PLAIN TWP. – Stark County sheriff's deputies arrested a 25-year-old township man Tuesday night after a toddler wandered onto U.S. Route 62.

According to Stark County Jail records, the man was caring for a 2-year-old girl whom he left alone for "at least 10 minutes" before 6 p.m. The man lives in the 1100 block of 30th Street NE, which runs along the Route 62.

The child walked out the front door and out into traffic. A passerby found the child and notified authorities.

The jail records also noted that the door through which the child walked contained no child safety features.

The man was charged with misdemeanor endangering children. He also had an unrelated disorderly conduct warrant.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Toddler found on U.S. Route 62 after wandering from man's home