Plain Township skill games operator sentenced

A Plain Township man was sentenced Monday to three years' probation — more than three years after his skill games businesses were among those raided in a sweep by federal authorities.

Todd DiMichele, 50, had pleaded guilty in August to a bill of information, charging him with conspiracy to operate illegal gambling businesses and money laundering conspiracy.

In a video conference hearing on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Judge Donald C. Nugent laid out his sentence: The three-year probation term, with the first eight months on home detention; a fine of $15,000; and forfeiture of $114,714, previously seized from a safe inside DiMichele's home.

DiMichele's attorney, Sam Ferruccio Jr., declined comment.

According to court records, DiMichele worked with one or more unnamed co-conspirators from January 2013 until July 11, 2018 in gambling businesses at 3034 Martindale Road NE in Plain Township; 2521 Waynesburg Drive SE in Canton Township; and 3000 Atlantic Boulevard NE and 3802 Tuscarawas Street W, both in Canton.

They were among the locations targeted by federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury's IRS-Criminal Investigation unit, in raids during July 2018.

As part of that operation, agents seized records, as well as $2.9 million in cash, houses, vehicles, jewelry and silver bars, allegedly tied to gambling businesses or purchased with gambling proceeds.

Four others identified during the same 2018 raids were arrested in May, following an indictment by a federal grand jury. Jason Kachner, and his wife, Rebecca Kachner, Ronald DiPietro and Thomas Helmick have pre-trial hearings before Nugent on Jan. 26, 2022, according to court records.

In related civil forfeiture cases, prosecutors allege the businesses operated games of chance, such as slot machines, video slot machines, and/or video poker games, which provided cash payouts — which are illegal.

They've also said parlor owners tried to conceal true ownership of the businesses and hid their income by hoarding cash or laundering it through financial transactions, which appeared legitimate.

