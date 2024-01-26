Plainfield firefighter killed battling Emerson Avenue house blaze, official says

PLAINFIELD – A city firefighter died while battling a house blaze Friday morning.

City Councilman Robert Graham posted a statement on Facebook announcing the death of firefighter Marques Hudson.

"Firefighter Marques Hudson, who tragically lost his life this morning while bravely responding to the fire on Emerson Ave. Firefighter Hudson, a December 2021 addition to the Plainfield Fire Department, exemplified the utmost courage of a dedicated first responder," Graham's post said.

"The incident is under investigation, and Mayor [Adrian Mapp] and Director Childress are currently at the hospital, offering support to Firefighter Hudson’s family," the post continued. "I will provide updates as more information surfaces and service details are confirmed. Together, let us mourn this heartbreaking loss and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of Firefighter Hudson."

The fire was reported before 9 a.m. at 332 Emerson Ave, near Emerson Elementary School.

News12 New Jersey reported the fire appears to have damaged the rear of the house, particularly a third-floor bedroom in the back of the house, while the front of the house appeared to be intact.

