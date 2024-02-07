Plainfield High student arrested for allegedly making online threat: What we know

A student at Plainfield High School was placed under arrest Wednesday for allegedly making an online threat.

According to a statement released by the Plainfield Police Department, the department received information Wednesday regarding an online threat made by a juvenile attending Plainfield High School.

Through information provided by assisting agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Connecticut Intelligence Center, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the high school and identified the juvenile responsible.

The juvenile was subsequently removed from the school and transported to the Plainfield Police Department.

According to Plainfield Police, after a thorough investigation the juvenile was placed under arrest and charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Plainfield Police said the juvenile was released to the custody of their parents and given a scheduled court date at the Willimantic Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Connor Linskey is a reporter at The Bulletin. He covers public safety as well as the towns of Killingly and Plainfield. He can be reached at clinskey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Plainfield High juvenile arrested for allegedly making online threat