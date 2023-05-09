Plainfield man again found guilty of stabbing girlfriend 94 times

A Plainfield man was convicted a second time in the 2011 fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in the East 7th Street home they shared.

A Union County jury last week found Anthony James, 62, guilty of one count of murder in the death of Audrey Tanksley, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

James also was convicted of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon following a five-week trial before Superior Court Judge John Deitch in Union County. The verdict was reached following a day and a half of jury deliberations.

Plainfield police responded about 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2011, to James’ home on the 300 block of East 7th Street following a 911 call he made reporting he killed his girlfriend and was waiting on his porch for police to turn himself in, according to court papers.

Inside the home police found the body of Tanksley, 48, stabbed 94 times in the bathtub, according to Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Nicholas Hooker who handled the case.

James was sentenced to 60 years in state prison in 2019, but the Appellate Division remanded the matter for a new trial after the jury was given improper instructions on self-defense.

During the initial trial there was testimony that before calling police, James called his pastor and his mother to report he had killed Tanksley. There was also testimony that James, an ordained pastor, and Tanksley had a tumultuous relationship, according to court papers. The two had dated for about two or three years and Tanksley and her son lived with James.

James testified in the first trial that he had acted in self-defense after he came home and found Tanksley in the kitchen with a beer can on the table. When he questioned her about drinking, she snapped, grabbed a knife and swung it at him before they ended up in the bathroom next to the kitchen and fell into the tub, according to his testimony.

During the first trial the prosecutor's office told jury members James repeatedly stabbed Tanksley with three knives in "an act of rage." The jury, however, rejected James' claims of diminished capacity and self-defense and convicted him of murder.

Sentencing for his latest conviction is scheduled for June 23 when he faces up to life in state prison.

