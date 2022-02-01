Plainfield man charged in fatal stabbing on West Front Street

PLAINFIELD - A 52-year-old city man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another city man early Friday.

Marcelo Ixcuna-Castro has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree crime, and related weapons offenses, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James. T. Abney announced.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 police responded to the 500 block of West Front Street where they found Jose Maria Ixcuna-Chach, 37,with fatal injuries, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady, who is handling the case. Ixcuna-Chach was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ixcuna-Castro was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury and was later released into custody. He is being held at the Essex County Jail in Newark, where Union County sends its inmates, pending a first Superior Court appearance.

The incident is under investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force and Plainfield Police Department, with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Department of Homeland Security.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-401, or Plainfield Police Detective D. Alston at 908-753-3360.

