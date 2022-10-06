Plainfield man charged with murder in Somerset man's shooting

A 20-year-old Plainfield man was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with the shooting death of a Somerset man last month.

Michael Cruz was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with the murder of David Michael Buck and weapons offenses, announced Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney.

Plainfield police responded at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 17 to the 700 Block of Kensington Avenue in Plainfield after reports of gunshots in the area, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Arriving officers located a male victim, later identified as Buck, with gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Buck was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cruz was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia, according to the Prosecutor’s office, and was taken to the Philadelphia Police Department where he awaits extradition.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Chris Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or the Plainfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 908-753- 3131.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

