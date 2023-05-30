Plainfield man gets 25 years in prison for fatally shooting Amazon driver

A 28-year-old Plainfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the fatal shooting of an Amazon delivery driver on Garfield Avenue in 2021.

Quahif Lane was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Stacy K. Boretz in Union County for the aggravated manslaughter of 36-year-old Newark resident Jamar Harris, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. Lane must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Around 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021, Plainfield police responded to the 200 block of Garfield Avenue where they found Harris with a gunshot wound, according to Assistant Prosecutor Chris Desimone who handled the case. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris who was subcontracted by Amazon as a delivery driver, was working at the time he was killed. Video evidence recovered at the scene showed Harris was approached by Lane during the course of a delivery, with the fatal attack taking place just outside the delivery van, authorities said. Lane was quickly identified as a suspect in the case.

Daniel commended the efforts of Desimone, Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield, Detective Angela Concepcion and Plainfield Police Sgt. Thomas Collinaat for their work on the case.

“I also thank all involved law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens whose contributions were essential to the expeditious apprehension of Mr. Lane,” Daniel said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Harris’ family and loved ones."

