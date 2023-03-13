Plainfield man pleads guilty to child molest charge

Mar. 13—ANDERSON — A Plainfield man has agreed to a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to child molesting charges.

Boraguard "Bo" Hoffman, 37, entered guilty pleas Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 to felony charges of child molesting, incest, child solicitation, dissemination of material harmful to minors and neglect of a dependent.

Under terms of a plea agreement reached with Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Sami Green, Hoffman will serve an executed sentence of 25 years in prison and five years on probation.

Judge Angela Warner-Sims set formal sentencing for April 24.

Hoffman was arrested in 2022 by Elwood Detective Ben Gosnell after an investigation involving a girl who was 5-7 years old during the crimes.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Gosnell, the incidents took place from 2018 to 2020 until the girl was placed in foster care by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Gosnell interviewed Hoffman at the Plainfield Correctional Facility, where he's serving a five-year prison sentence for neglect of a dependent. Hoffman at first denied the allegations, saying he showed a sexually explicit video to the girl for educational purposes.

"Bo and I continued to speak where I would ask about statements the victim had made in her forensic interview," Gosnell wrote in the affidavit. "Bo started to cry and his demeanor changed. ... He then stated that if he could get moved (to a different cell) for safety, then he would be completely honest."

According to the affidavit, Hoffman later admitted to the acts with the girl and expressed remorse.

