Plainfield man sentenced to prison for high-speed police chase in Warren, Watchung

A 22-year-old Plainfield man has been sentenced to three years in state prison for leading police on a high-speed chase through Warren and Watchung in 2022.

Edwin Dimas-Guerrero was sentenced earlier this month on charges of second-degree eluding, fourth-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree hindering apprehension, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Dimas-Guerrero, who pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 30, 2023, was also ordered to pay $18,807.94 in restitution to the Watchung and Warren police departments for damage he caused to multiple police vehicles.

Around 3:51 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, Berkeley Heights police responded to the parking lot of the former Brook Hill Swim Club on a report of vehicles driving recklessly and revving their engines loudly. Upon officers' arrival, Dimas-Guerrero fled into Watchung on Hillcrest Road in his modified 2019 Dodge Charger, McDonald said.

Dimas-Guerrero ignored signals from police to stop and drove at high speeds while illegally passing cars by driving over the centerline into oncoming traffic. For the safety of other drivers, police stopped the pursuit, the prosecutor said.

Dimas-Guerrero continued ignoring police commands and drove over 60 mph on High Oaks Drive where an officer stopped their patrol car in the center of the roadway but instead of stopping, Dimas-Guerrero drove at the car and swerved only at the last moment, McDonald said.

Dimas-Guerrero attempted to hide in a residential driveway but was soon located. He continued dangerous attempts to evade police and drove off the roadway onto private property, crashed into a Warren police vehicle and struck a tree, which detached his rear bumper, the prosecutor said.

Dimas-Guerrero then rammed into another Watchung police vehicle, which was attempting to block his path, and the impact forced him into a cul-de-sac on Dawn Way. He was then surrounded by multiple police vehicles, removed from his car and arrested, McDonald said.

On Dimas-Guerrero’s detached rear bumper, police discovered his license plate was concealed by an electronically controlled mechanical cover. The cover was lowered to prevent anyone from reading the license plate, which would reveal his identity as the registered owner, the prosecutor said.

