Plainfield man serving 60 years for stabbing girlfriend 94 times gets new trial

TRENTON – A state appellate court overturned the conviction of a Plainfield man for murdering his girlfriend because the judge gave improper instructions to the jury.

Anthony James, 60, was found guilty in 2019 and sentenced to 60 years in state prison for the September 2011 killing of his girlfriend, 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley.

But on Thursday the appellate court reversed the conviction and remanded the case back to Superior Court for a new trial because Judge John Deitch, who presided over the trial in Union County, gave the jury improper instructions on self-defense.

On Sept. 28, 2011, James called police from his Plainfield home on East 7th Street, reporting he just killed his girlfriend and was waiting on his porch for police so he could turn himself in, court papers say.

Tanksley, who was stabbed 94 times, was found dead inside the home in a bathtub, court papers said.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office told the jury that James repeatedly stabbed Tanksley with three knives in "an act of rage." But the jury rejected James' claims of diminished capacity and self-defense and convicted him of murder. He was later given the 60-year sentence and would not have been eligible for parole until 2062 when he would be 101.

Testimony in trial revealed that before calling police, James called his mother and said, "Ma, I think I killed Audrey." He also called his pastor.

The testimony also found that the relationship between James and Tanksley had been "tumultuous," court papers say.

James, an ordained pastor, was dating Tanksley for about two or three years, court papers say, and she and her son lived with James, but they often argued.

One witness testified she saw Tanksley assault James on two occasions. A neighbor testified that nearly every other day she heard Tanksley screaming at James over another woman.

In his testimony, James said that Tanksley was the aggressor and he had acted in self-defense.

On the day of the killing, James told the jury he had come home from looking for a job and saw Tanksley in the kitchen with a beer can on the table. When he asked her if she had been drinking, James said she "snapped," called him a liar and said she was going to kill him, court papers say.

At that point, James said, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and swung it at him. He caught her arm and "somehow," he said, they ended up in the bathroom next to the kitchen and "fell into the tub."

James said he could not recall what happened next but said Tanksley was "nothing but the devil." He said Tanksley "put the fear of death" in him.

James told the jury that "the Holy Spirit of God told (him) to call (his) pastor, family and police."

But the prosecution responded that James had the duty to leave the residence when she swung the knife at him.

In its closing statement to the jury, the prosecution argued that James' actions were "not even close to self-defense" and the law requires individuals not to respond with deadly force to a minor attack and retreat if possible.

In his instructions to the jury, Deitch said that because the incident happened in his home, James had a duty to retreat before using deadly force.

However, according to the appellate court ruling, the state Legislature in 1999 eliminated the requirement to retreat in one's home. The change was prompted by concern for victims of domestic violence who attempt to defend themselves from attacks in their own homes, according to the court ruling.

"While we acknowledge the sheer number of stab wounds on the victim is staggering," the appellate court wrote, "we express no opinion about the credibility of (James') self-defense claim."

The judge's instruction, the court wrote, "imposed a duty" on James to retreat "where none existed."

