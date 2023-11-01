Plainfield men convicted in 2021 murder at West Front Street traffic light

Two Plainfield men have been convicted of a 2021 shooting in their city that left a woman dead and a man paralyzed.

Jahaad Ingram, 23 and Zaire Wallace, 30, were found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, following a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge John Deitch, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. The jury deliberated for three days before returning its verdict.

Plainfield police responded around 1:55 p.m. July 9, 2021, to the intersection of West Front Street and Rock Avenue where they found a man and a woman with gunshots wounds. Jennifer Vorn, 24, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital and survived but is permanently paralyzed, according to Assistant Prosecutors Christopher Desimone and Melissa Caparruva.

Testimony revealed that on the day of the shooting, Ingram and Wallace followed the victims in their vehicle, eventually stopping at a traffic light at West Front Street and Rock Avenue, where both men got out of their black Buick SUV with handguns and fired at least 16 rounds into the victims’ vehicle.

Around 8 p.m. that same night, Wallace was stopped driving the black Buick, and Ingram was found nearby at the Joanne Hollis apartment courtyard, authorities said.

Daniel commended the efforts of the prosecution team and law enforcement.

“I also want to thank all of the concerned citizens whose contributions were essential to the expeditious apprehension of Mr. Ingram and Mr. Wallace.” Daniel said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and their loved ones.”

Ingram and Wallace face up to life in prison when they are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12.

