Plainfield police arrest a man they say fired gun at a home occupied by three children

A 28-year-old Moosup man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a Plainfield residence occupied by three children and three adults last week.

Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 18, Plainfield police officers responded to multiple 911 calls for shots fired in relation to an incident they later called a “family violence altercation," according to a press release from the department. No one was injured.

The suspect fled the area, but police said the ensuing investigation revealed Jacob Hughes, 28, of Moosup, violated a protective order when he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home and “brandished and discharged a firearm in the direction of the residence,” the press release states.

Police also said Hughes was involved in three separate incidents that allegedly occurred earlier that morning and involved "damaged property in the Town of Plainfield."

On Dec. 24, Connecticut state police from Troop E located and arrested Hughes. He faces 13 criminal charges related to the “unlawful discharge of a firearm,” including first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of violating a protective order, and breach of peace.

At the time of his arrest six days later, Hughes also faced “several other outstanding warrants,” according to Plainfield police.

After being held on a $500,000 bond, Hughes was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Monday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Dec. 18 shooting at Plainfield home leads to Christmas Eve arrest