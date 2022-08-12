Plainfield police investigating after infant found to be suffering ‘severe injuries’

Police in Plainfield are investigating reports that a 5-month-old infant is in a Hartford hospital suffering from “severe injuries,” according to police.

Earlier this week, police received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that the 5-month-old had been admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

The person from DCF who reported the baby’s hospital admission said that the infant was suffering from severe injuries that were believed to have been sustained in the Wauregan village of Plainfield, police said.

Police responded to the hospital after getting the call about 11 p.m. Wednesday and interviewed people involved all night and into the morning, police said.

Investigators identified the exact home where they believe the baby was hurt and executed a warrant to search the home with the help of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit, police said.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.