Plainfield police: Man bought $800 in gift cards with counterfeit cash

Plainfield police are searching for a man suspected of using counterfeit bills to purchase $800 worth of gift cards.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the CVS pharmacy at 10 Lathrop Road for a report of an individual purchasing numerous Visa gift cards with counterfeit $20 bills.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall Black male with a beard on crutches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sutcliffe at the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 564-7065.

