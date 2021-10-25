Plainfield police: Pair arrested after they made girl take sexual pictures of herself for them to sell

Two 18-year-olds who made a girl take sexual pictures of herself for them to sell have been arrested and are due in court next month, Plainfield police said.

Stacia Sotiropoulos and Jaden Williams of Walnut Street in Putnam were charged with obscenity, employing a minor in an obscene performance, promoting a minor in obscene material and risk of injury to a minor, police said. Sotiropoulos also was charged with threatening.

Each posted $75,000 bail and is due in Superior Court in Danielson Nov. 15.

According to police, the girl’s mother complained in January that two adults were encouraging her daughter — one of them threatening her — to take “illicit” pictures and videos of herself so they could sell them.

After investigating, police confirmed the mother’s complaint. Detectives searched the pair’s home in April, seizing not only electronic devices but “a large quantity of narcotics,” police said. As a result, they obtained an arrest warrant and served it Friday.

Police didn’t say if the two also faced drug charges.

