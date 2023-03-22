Plainfield police search for man suspected of burglarizing two local restaurants

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have burglarized two Plainfield restaurants on the same night.

Offices at approximately 12:07 p.m. on Monday were dispatched to Mr. Z’s restaurant at 788 Norwich Road for a report of an overnight burglary. Police said surveillance video from earlier in the day appeared to show a white male parking a black SUV near the building and forcing entry into the rear portion of the restaurant.

The suspect, who police said left the scene with a “significant amount” of money after damaging the property, is described as wearing a light-colored, zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, Under Armour-brand sneakers, a surgical mask and gloves.

At 1:37 p.m. the same day, officers were called to investigate a similar overnight burglary at the Hong Kong Star restaurant at 69 Lathrop Road. Police said a man – driving the same vehicle as in the previous burglary and meeting his description – forced his way into the rear section of the restaurant before leaving with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police are asking any witnesses to the break-ins to contact Officer Julie Jordan at (860) 564-0804 or call the department’s anonymous tipline at (860) 564-7065.

