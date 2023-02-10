Plainfield restaurant manager accused of yelling racial slurs at student athletes

PLAINFIELD — The manager of a fast-food restaurant in Plainfield was arrested Thursday after police said he admitted to hurling racial slurs at students and coaches of a local high school basketball team.

At approximately 9:59 p.m., Plainfield officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s restaurant at 2 Pratt Road after dispatchers received several complaints reporting a verbal argument over refusal of service.

Police said several members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team – returning back from a game in Ledyard – reported being called racial slurs by on-site manager Brett White.

Police said White later admitted to using the slurs. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a $10,000 bond. He is due to appear on Feb. 21 in Danielson Superior Court.

In a Friday press release, Woodstock Academy officials provided more details on the incident that occurred as the team was traveling home from an away game.

"Upon entering Wendy’s, the team was refused service, even though the establishment was clearly open, there was a line in the drive-thru, and customers in the restaurant," the statement read. "When the manager was questioned as to why service was being refused, he verbally assaulted our coaches, Donte Adams and Denzel Washington, with expletives and racial slurs. A customer called 911, and members of the Plainfield Police Department arrived and arrested the manager."

The manager of the Wendy's Restaurant in Plainfield has been accused of shouting racial slurs at a high school basketball team

Head of School Chris Sanford said, while "angry and devastated" about the incident, he was proud of how the coaches and student-athletes conducted themselves.

"These coaches are building fine young men who are going to change the world,” he said. “This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

Officials said a team meeting was held Friday morning to discuss the incident. Counseling and support services are available to students.

“I’m proud of Donte, Denzel, and other members of our community who showed integrity in the face of bigotry and hatred,” Associate Head of School Holly Singleton said in the press statement.

School officials thanked their community members, as well as the Plainfield Police Department.

“It was never about us,” Assistant Coach Denzel Washington said. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”

Similar incident in Norwich

The incident occurred less than three years after a Plainfield woman was charged with screaming racial threats at a Black woman while the two were at a Norwich Starbucks drive-thru line. Holly Chalifoux was charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and was later ordered to take part in a supervised pre-trial diversionary program.

Plainfield police Chief Mario Arriaga said on Friday morning he was reviewing the arrest report to determine if more serious charges are merited in the case.

Two individuals who identified themselves as managers of the restaurant declined to comment on the incident when approached on Friday morning. They also refused to discuss White's employment status.

This is a developing story.

