Plainfield’s school board has never had a Latinx president, until now

PLAINFIELD – The city Board of Education chose its first Latinx president earlier this week.

Josely Castro was unanimously elected to the position Tuesday night after a nomination by former board President Eric Andrews.

"It's an incredible honor,” said Castro, who is in the second year of her first term on the school board. "My hope is that the Plainfield Latinx community feels empowered to participate in this process through representation.”

Castro urged the board to work together, be accountable and set priorities based on the needs of the district.

She said she looks forward to discussions about updating policies, bringing back subcommittees, communicating and working together effectively, and adopting a strategic plan.

"So let’s not do better, let’s be better," she said.

Born and raised in the city, Castro attended Plainfield High School and graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. She received her master’s degree in marketing from the New School.

She works as a software engineer with Accenture and lives with her parents, who are from Mexico and El Salvador, and two siblings.

Three newly elected members to the board were sworn in – Sarah Virgo, Victor Webb and Hanae Wyatt.

Wyatt, nominated by board member Pat Hembree, was named vice president by a majority vote. Wyatt is the wife of outgoing board President Richard Wyatt.

