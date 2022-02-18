Plainfield standoff leader Ed Brown's 25-year conviction upheld

Feb. 17—CONCORD — An appeals court has upheld the 25-year conviction of Edward Brown, the famous anti-government militia organizer who orchestrated a months-long armed standoff in Plainfield in 2007, federal prosecutors said.

The 25-year sentence is a reduction from the 37 years originally ordered for Brown, who is now 79. His resentencing was necessary following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling dealing with minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes.

Brown had challenged the resentencing at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Thanks to this decision, Edward Brown will remain in federal prison, which is exactly where he belongs," said John Farley, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. In 2020, a judge reduced the sentence of Elaine Brown, Brown's wife, to the 12 years she had served and ordered her release.