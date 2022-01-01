Plainfield teacher faces new sexual assault charges

Dec. 31—NORTH STONINGTON — A fired former teacher and coach in the Plainfield school system was arrested again this week and faces additional charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old former student.

Craig N. McCue, 31, of 118 Main St., North Stonington, was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a minor and fourth-degree sexual assault. The arrest was the result of an investigation by state police detectives into an incident that occurred in a vehicle outside the Chucky's Shell station in North Stonington. Police suspect the incident took place sometime between September 2020 and February 2021.

McCue turned himself in to state police and is free after posting $100,000 bond. He is due to appear Jan. 12 in New London Superior Court.

The arrest is related to an investigation by Plainfield police that led to McCue's arrest in October on similar charges related to inappropriate conduct with underage boys. Police said the allegations of inappropriate conduct comes after McCue was fired as a coach at Wheeler High School in North Stonington for having inappropriate interactions with students and buying three juveniles condoms.