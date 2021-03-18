Plainfield woman accused in Norwich Starbucks racial incident granted supervised diversionary program

Mar. 18—A Plainfield woman charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias was granted a supervised diversionary program with strict conditions recommended by the victim in the incident, who addressed the court and the woman directly, saying she hopes the entire incident becomes a learning and life-changing experience.

In the June 2, 2020, incident, Marcela Lee was ordering a coffee and breakfast at the Norwich Starbucks drive-thru when Holly Chalifoux, driving the next car, revved her engine repeatedly and shouted at Lee. As the two cars exited, Chalifoux shouted a profanity-laced tirade with racial slurs that Lee recorded on her cellphone video.

Several protesters stood outside the Norwich Superior Courthouse holding a large sign that read: "Declare Racism a Public Health Crisis," along with smaller signs, and chanted for justice.

Chalifoux in January had applied for a supervised diversionary program that would erase her criminal record if she successfully completes the program.

On Wednesday, Lee addressed both the court and Chalifoux directly, asking the court to place several strict conditions on the program, including that Chalifoux be under the program for three years and be required to attend counseling and racial sensitivity classes and support group sessions for victims of bullying. Lee also asked that Chalifoux be ordered to perform 25 hours per month of community service with Lee at places such as homeless shelters and social service programs where Lee often works and volunteers. Lee also asked for a condition that Chalifoux not be allowed to post "hate speech" on social media.

Lee said she doubted that Chalifoux was really sorry and questioned her claim that her battle with mental illness caused her angry outburst. Chalifoux had told authorities she was off her medication because she was pregnant at the time. Lee provided the court with screen shots of some of Chalifoux's previous social media posts that also contained racial slurs and racist and bullying comments.

"I think you knew what you were doing, when you said what you said," Lee said during her courtroom statement. "I think you said it intentionally."

But Lee said she did not want to challenge the supervised diversionary program and ask for a criminal trial. She said that would just perpetuate the hate and could leave Chalifoux with a longstanding criminal record. Instead, she asked the court for strict conditions and counseling.

"I want you to get the counseling you need," Lee said.

Chalifoux apologized and told the court she regrets the incident "every single day of my life." She thanked Judge Nuala Droney for giving her the chance to attend counseling. Her attorney, Jerome Paun, said Chalifoux already has been attending counseling sessions.

Droney thanked Lee and said she had "shown such grace" in reaching out to Chalifoux and giving her a chance to turn her life around. Droney said the incident at Starbucks was not just a quick encounter in the drive-thru line. "What you did at Starbucks was wrong on so many levels," the judge said to Chalifoux.

Droney thanked the state legislature for a statute that allowed the court to order a person accused of a hate crime to attend racial sensitivity counseling as part of the diversionary program. She said the diversionary program would give Chalifoux the chance to "earn" the dismissal of her case.

Droney also ordered that instead of paying the $425 fee for the racial sensitivity session, Chalifoux should make that payment to a charity of Lee's choice. Lee said later that she will ask the donation to go to Journey Home, a homeless shelter in Hartford.

After the court session, Lee said she "felt like I had a great weight lifted off my shoulders." She said she was pleased and satisfied with the court's conditions and promised she would participate in the community service with Chalifoux.

