Plainfield woman won't get new trial in 2010 murder outside benefit dance

A state appellate court has denied the request for a new trial by a convicted Plainfield woman who danced in the street after stabbing a man to death and attempting to murder another man.

Markita Norris, 35, is serving a 55-year sentence for killing 36-year-old Plainfield resident Bruce Rivera on March 28, 2010, and attempting to kill another man at the corner of Central Avenue and West Seventh Street in Plainfield after a benefit dance at the Black United Fund building.

Court papers say Norris and her uncle instigated an argument with Rivera and the other victim after the fundraiser. The confrontation came after Rivera "bumped shoulders" with Norris during the dance.

While the uncle physically fought with the other victim, Norris stabbed that victim twice in the arm and once in the back, causing him to have a collapsed lung. She then began fighting with Rivera and stabbed him in the chest.

After Rivera collapsed on the sidewalk, she walked away but returned to kick him. She then danced on the street before she and her uncle drove away.

The autopsy revealed Rivera died of multiple stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and right arm.

A witness at the trial testified that she tried to help Rivera by holding him in her arms. He spoke to her and said, "Why did she stab me? Please don't let me die," court papers say.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed out the car that Norris and her uncle were in. An officer tried to stop the car, and a chase ensued.

The officer saw a gun thrown out of the car window, court papers say. When the car finally stopped, police arrested Norris and her uncle. Police later found 34 bags of cocaine in the backseat of the patrol car where Norris had been sitting.

In February, Norris's request for a new trial was rejected in Superior Court and the appeal followed.

Norris argued for a new trial because she alleged one witness's testimony was not credible.

But the appellate court upheld the Superior Court's conclusion that even if that witness had not testified, "the court and jury would have been able to compile the remaining witnesses' testimonies to identify (Norris) in the altercation with (Rivera) and that she was likely the person responsible for his murder."

