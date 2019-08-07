Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2

Plains All American Pipelines (NYSE: PAA) continued to benefit from the severe lack of pipeline infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter. The MLP was able to leverage its strategic infrastructure footprint to move oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from price-constrained areas to premium markets. On top of that, it secured several more expansion projects that should drive growth in the coming years.

Drilling down into the numbers

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) $784 million $506 million 54.9% Distributable cash flow (DCF) $528 million $268 million 97% DCF per unit $0.73 $0.37 97.3%

Data source: Plains All American Pipelines.

Plains All American's results blew past its expectations. The company initially estimated that it would generate about $600 million of EBITDA during the quarter, but it surpassed that by a wide margin thanks to the strength of its supply and logistics business:

Plains All American Pipeline's earnings by segment in the second-quarter of 2018 and 2018. More

Data source: Plains All American Pipelines. Chart by author.

Plains All American's supply and logistics business went from a headwind in the year-ago period to a clear tailwind in this year's second quarter. The company benefited from the wide gap in crude oil prices in infrastructure-constrained production regions like the Permian Basin and Canada compared to market centers such as the U.S. Gulf Coast. That enabled it to capture the difference as it bought crude in lower-priced areas and sold it into those premium markets. This segment also benefited from an improvement in NGL margins, thanks in part to the recent start-up of new petrochemical plants.

The transportation segment delivered healthy growth as earnings jumped 14%. One of the main drivers was higher volumes on its Permian Basin systems, due in part to the start-up of the Sunrise II pipeline. The company's pipelines in the central region also benefited from higher volumes. Those positives more than offset the sale of a stake in the BridgeTex pipeline last year.

Finally, earnings in the facilities segment were roughly flat with the year-ago period because of the stability of the company's long-term contracts.

Oil storage tanks at sunset More

Image source: Getty Images.

A look at the outlook

The company's expectation-beating results led it to boost its full-year guidance once again. Plains All American now expects to generate $2.975 billion of adjusted EBITDA this year, up from its prior forecasts of $2.85 billion and $2.75 billion. The company's revised outlook implies a 10.8% increase from 2018's level, well above its initial expectation that earnings would only grow by 2.5%.