Plains drought to curb U.S. wheat harvest, adding to global supply worries

Karl Plume
·4 min read

By Karl Plume

(Reuters) - A worsening drought in the southern U.S. Plains is threatening the region's winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine crisis dents global supplies.

Some farmers in southwestern Kansas, the top U.S. wheat producing state, have not received much measurable rain or snow since October. Winter wheat is planted in autumn, lays dormant in winter and begins sending up green shoots in spring. Proper soil moisture is critical at this stage for the crop to thrive.

More than half of Kansas was classified as under severe drought or worse as of March 8, the driest conditions since 2018, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Severe drought is also covering three-quarters of Oklahoma and more than two-thirds of Texas, both of which also are large wheat producers.

Water woes follow a freak December wind storm that swept away some topsoil in parts of the U.S. wheat belt, damaging some cropland.

U.S. hard red winter wheat represents nearly half of the country's overall wheat production and is milled mainly for bread flour. A reduced crop could further stoke food inflation that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said was the highest-ever in February. The FAO's Food Price Index averaged 140.7 points last month, a 20.7% increase from a year earlier and surpassing the 2011 record.

U.S. wheat futures soared to the highest levels in 14 years early last week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed two of the world's largest wheat exporters out of the market, leaving importing countries scrambling for replacement sources.

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop in China, the world's largest producer of the grain, is expected to be among the worst ever after heavy rainfall delayed planting.

U.S. hard red winter wheat is harvested in June and July. Normally, farmers would sell about half their crop before harvest, but some Kansas farmers are proceeding cautiously, unable to fully capitalize on soaring futures prices due to concerns they might not be able to fulfill such contracts.

"There's just no way I can make any crop sales until I know I'll have a crop to sell," said Gary Millershaski, a farmer near Garden City, in southwest Kansas.

This is the second straight U.S. wheat crop stalked by drought. The 2021 harvest of spring wheat, which typically is planted from March to May, also was crimped by dry conditions.

As of March 13, just 23% of Kansas' wheat crop was in good condition or better, 15 points below a year ago, while 38% of was rated poor to very poor, up 16 points over the same period, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is the lowest rating for this point of the season in four years, the agency's data shows.

In Grigston, Kansas, farmer Ron Suppes worries that his wheat lacks enough moisture to produce even an average grain crop. Since getting just over an inch of rain in late October, his fields have received scant additional rain. A light snow last week contained very little moisture, he said.

"Any moisture is welcome, but this was certainly not a drought buster. Far from it," he said.

The coming weeks will be critical for the southern Plains wheat crop, said Lucas Haag, extension agronomist at Kansas State University. Many farmers apply fertilizer to maximize crop potential, but moisture is needed to carry nutrients to plant roots, he said.

Wheat plants damaged by the December wind storm that brought "Dust Bowl" conditions to Kansas face additional drought problems because plants have been weakened either by the sand-blast effect of blowing dust and dirt or by soil nutrient loss from the 100 mph (161 kph) winds.

"It's just one more stress that the plant has to overcome," Haag said.

Light rain fell in parts of western Kansas on Monday. But crop-stressing dryness was expected to persist across half of the Plains wheat belt over the 16- to 30-day period, according to Commodity Weather Group.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Caroline Stauffer, Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • D.C. and New York City seek suspect in linked shootings of homeless

    Police in the nation's capital and New York City said Monday they were making progress in catching a suspect linked to killing two homeless people and wounding three others in both cities.Driving the news: A total reward of $70,000 from both cities and the federal government is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Officials released new photographs of the man sought.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russian pot entrepreneur tied to Parnas, Fruman is latest charged in campaign finance plot

    A would-be Russian marijuana tycoon who allegedly bankrolled a scheme by Rudy Giuliani associates to distribute illegal campaign contributions has been charged with campaign finance crimes.

  • Woman dies from injuries suffered in Raleigh apartment fire

    An 83-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation died Monday morning. Two firefighters were also treated for burns.

  • "X" Is A New Horror Movie From A24 About People Trying To Make A Porn Film

    If you're squeamish...you're gonna have a hard time with this one.View Entire Post ›

  • Waterspout roars ashore, sends beachgoers dashing for cover

    On a stormy Florida day, beachgoers at Fort Myers Beach found themselves fleeing a waterspout as it moved onshore, causing light damage to property and enveloping two people. As a large storm system brought winter weather to the northeastern United States on Saturday, March 12, parts of the Southeast were being struck by severe weather, including tornadoes. At first, people on the beach seemed to be admiring and cheering on the developing waterspout, which was clearly visible as it churned up th

  • Heavy rain, mountain snow to touch down in Western Washington

    FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone is tracking a wet, soggy complicated week of weather ahead of us.

  • Watch a ‘wild’ waterspout make landfall as a tornado at a Florida beach resort

    Beachgoers must have felt like they were in the middle of a disaster movie Saturday in Southwest Florida during a burst of stormy weather.

  • A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

    Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.The Joro spid

  • Huckaby: Don't put away your coats just yet. There's a storm coming

    Columnist Darrell Huckaby discusses the possibility of upcoming severe winter weather and also recalls surviving a major blizzard from 1993.

  • Microsoft reports a Majorana development in its quest to build quantum computers

    Microsoft says its researchers have found evidence of an exotic phenomenon that’s key to its plans to build general-purpose quantum computers. The phenomenon, known as a Majorana zero mode, is expected to smooth the path for topological quantum computing — the technological approach that’s favored by Microsoft’s Azure Quantum program. Quantum computing is a weird enough concept by itself: In contrast with the rigid one-or-zero world of classical computing, quantum computing juggles quantum bits,

  • A KISS fan in NY donned a costume and blasted music to clear snow from his street. Gene Simmons noticed

    A local drummer surprised his neighbors Saturday morning by plowing his sidewalk dressed as Gene Simmons.

  • Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

    Murmurations can have as many as 750,000 birds flying in unison. mikedabell/iStock via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds

  • Strong to severe storms could hit eastern DFW late Monday before temperatures increase

    Isolated showers could develop late Monday afternoon with the potential of damaging wind gusts and large hail for eastern parts of North Texas.

  • Unfortunate timing: March Breakers see 0°C weather in parts of Florida

    The cold weather in Florida was connected to the wintry weather that impacted parts of Canada over the weekend.

  • High-profile scientist says we’ll be able to prevent aging within the next 20 years

    We may be able to prevent aging in humans within the next two decades. At least, that’s what one high-profile scientist working with Altos Labs says. The scientist in question is Juan Carlos Izpisua, a 61-year-old Spanish researcher known for his work in the field. Izpisua is just one high-profile scientist joining Altos Labs, which … The post High-profile scientist says we’ll be able to prevent aging within the next 20 years appeared first on BGR.

  • Sperm from older rats passes on fewer active genes to offspring because of epigenetic changes

    If the same mechanism exists in humans, it may explain health differences in children conceived by older fathers. fotografixx/E+ via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea The sperm of older rats differs from that of younger rats in ways that may affect embryo development, according to recently published research. Sperm carries not only genes, but also instructions that determine which genes will be turned on or off in offspring. These direct

  • Galapagos tortoises belong to new species: National Park

    STORY: Scientists discovered a new species of giant tortoiseon the Galapagos Islands off EcuadorSource: Galapagos National ParkA study found that the tortoises living on San Cristobal islandwhich were previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis correspond genetically to a different species (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING:"For Galapagos this finding represents the constant genetic variability that we have had in our species. We have always considered the San Cristobal species of giant tortoise, Chelonoidis chathamensis, as a unique species. However, today the DNA study shows us that this species does not correspond to Chelonoidis chathamensis, it corresponds to a new lineage that will later be researched by science."

  • 4.1 earthquake hits near Pinnacles National Park Sunday afternoon

    A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck north of Pinnacles National Park Sunday afternoon in an unincorporated part of San Benito County, California. The quake struck at 1:53 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported. The epicenter was 22 miles southeast of Hollister and about 7 miles from the north entrance of Pinnacles National Park, according to the USGS.

  • Rooftop solar killing bill was a giant misstep | Opinion

    It is probable that the number of Florida residents installing rooftop solar will surely go down.

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”