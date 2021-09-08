Plains man headed to prison for string of burglaries, thefts

Scott Shindledecker, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·3 min read

Sep. 8—A Northwest Montana man involved in a series of burglaries and thefts with several other individuals is headed to prison after he was sentenced last Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

Mitchell Bear Raymond, 26, of Plains, pleaded guilty to burglary and bail-jumping in August. He was sentenced Sept. 2 to a five-year prison sentence on the burglary charge and a six-month suspended sentence in the Flathead County Detention Center for bail-jumping.

Raymond was scheduled to stand trial in January, but he didn't appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was then charged with bail-jumping.

Raymond's sentence will be served concurrently with sentences out of Lake, Sanders and Lincoln counties for offenses involving theft, drug possession and criminal endangerment.

Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht said Raymond also will have to pay $6,890 in restitution.

Raymond received credit for time served, 96 days, in the Flathead County jail.

One of Raymond's co-conspirators, Andrew Ornalee Kruse, was also part of the discussion in court last week.

Kruse was accused of stealing many items from the Barker residence in Bigfork during a burglary sometime in June or July 2019. He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and received a six-month suspended sentence in the Flathead County jail. He is on probation for the theft offense as well as a three-year suspended sentence for drug possession and a suspended sentence for assault of a partner or family member.

Flathead County victim advocate Hannah Riley read a statement on behalf of the Barker family, noting the tools were considered antiques and collectibles and were part of the family's legacy.

The connection between Kruse and Raymond came to light when correspondence between Raymond and another person indicated Raymond had several items from the Bigfork burglary in a vehicle he owned.

The agreement calls for Raymond's five-year sentence in Flathead County to be served concurrently with three cases in Lake County and one each in Sanders and Lincoln counties.

In Lake County, Raymond, according to a story in the Valley Journal, was sentenced in May 2021 to six years deferred on felony burglary and theft charges and two years deferred for possessing methamphetamine.

In Sanders County, Raymond pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Raymond faced a criminal endangerment charge in Lincoln County after a high-speed chase in November 2020 that began in Plains, entered Flathead and Lincoln counties and eventually ended in Sanders County.

Sanders County authorities stopped the truck Raymond was in, but he escaped on foot before being arrested by agents with the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 3. His bond was set at $310,520, the total for the various warrants.

In Lake County, Raymond was reported to be one of five co-defendants involved in a series of home burglaries and storage units in 2018. Two of his co-defendants, Eugene Thomas Germain and Brandon Tollie, were sentenced to lengthy state prison terms.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 406-758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Private expedition to dive into wreck of M/S Estonia ferry

    A privately-funded expedition, commissioned by relatives of the victims of the M/S Estonia ferry that sank into the Baltic Sea nearly 27 years ago, will dive into the vessel’s wreckage this month. The goal of the dive, organized by a Estonia-based fund, “is to find answers to questions” that official joint and separate investigations by Estonia, Finland and Sweden have failed to provide on the vessel’s fate, the organization said Wednesday. “Although during these decades numerous different investigations have been carried out, they have not been able to give the survivors and close relatives of the deceased exhaustive answers regarding the reason why Estonia perished,” the Mare Liberum fund, created in July, said in a statement.

  • Career criminal sought for Bronx shooting death of ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder

    A career criminal is being sought by police for the Bronx shooting death of an ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder, police said Wednesday. Police believe Ishmael Simmons, 35, shot Shakeinne Jones the night of Aug. 7 in a confrontation on Anderson Ave. near W. 164th St. in Highbridge. They released a mugshot of Simmons Wednesday and are asking the public’s help tracking him down. ...

  • From George Washington to the Covid-19 pandemic: Vaccine mandates in US history

    Vaccine mandate roots can be traced back to George Washington

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial - live: Opening statements set to begin in case against Theranos founder

    Former CEO’s defence team may argue that ex-boyfriend’s abuse meant he was in control, allegations he strongly denies

  • Biden unequivocally equates Ida devastation to "code red" climate threat

    Entering a critical period on Capitol Hill, President Biden spent Tuesday touring flood damage in New Jersey and New York, where the most lives were lost to Hurricane Ida.Why it matters: During his walkthroughs of damaged neighborhoods, Biden unequivocally made the connection between the disastrous deluge that broke all-time records and human-caused global warming.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Biden aims to pass legacy-making pieces of

  • Immigrant Sept. 11 cleanup crews seek residency as a reward

    Franklin Anchaua cleared thick layers of dust in offices, apartments and even in a chapel in lower Manhattan for weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. At first, he treated his heartburn and acid reflux with herbs his mother would send from Peru.

  • Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

    Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

  • Kylie Jenner announces she's pregnant with second child

    The minute and a half-long video​ — which is captioned with a heart emoji, a pregnant belly emoji, and @travisscott — begins with what appears to be a positive pregnancy test.

  • When Will Trump Answer the Big 2024 Question?

    Last week, during a 51-minute interview on “The John Fredericks Show,” a radio program syndicated across Virginia, former President Donald Trump dodged a half-dozen opportunities to say whether he is planning to run for president once again in 2024. Fredericks, who alongside his radio gig also served as a chairman of Trump’s campaigns in Virginia, began questions with “If you’re inaugurated as president again in 2025,” and “I think you’re going to run and win in 2024.” He asked, “How many seats

  • ‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead in Brooklyn apartment, autopsy results pending

    Erik Cowie, the long-haired head zookeeper from from the blockbuster Netflix series “Tiger King,” was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment just four months after moving to the borough, a police source and neighbors said Tuesday. No foul play was suspected in the death of the 53-year-old Cowie, although local residents recalled some sketchy behavior from the unlikely TV star once he landed in ...

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

    Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.

  • Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot in Long Beach

    Maricela Honorato died along with her boyfriend, Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, after being gunned down in Long Beach as the couple returned from a day of fishing.

  • Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

    An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dog Rescued After Being Chained to Steel Rod on Beach as the Tide Came in, Mass. Man Arrested

    "The dog was at risk [of] drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn't been found," Massachusetts State Police said

  • Mom found dead, daughter injured after crash, WV cops say. They were missing for days

    The two were reported missing on Sept. 3, officials said.

  • New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Shooting

    Police released new video of a suspect they're looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • On the morning of 9/11, she unknowingly sent her boyfriend to Ground Zero

    “I told him since he still was so close to his apartment, he should go and get his camera and see what was going on downtown. No one would hear from him again until 10 p.m.”

  • NXIVM's Second-in-Command Helped Build a Culture of Abuse, Survivors Say

    NEW YORK — Three days after Ivy Nevares told a Brooklyn jury last fall about the lasting pain that the NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere had inflicted on her, she got a phone call. The caller did not want to talk about Raniere, who had just been sentenced to 120 years in prison. He called, according to a letter Nevares later sent to a judge, with a warning: Do not talk about Nancy Salzman. “I felt intimidated and, after the call, was deeply upset for days,” Nevares wrote. Sign up for The Morning n