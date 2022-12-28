Plains Township man charged with causing fatal injuries of 2-month-old son

Dec. 28—PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November.

Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant's brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.

The infant was initially treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township and transported to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, where the baby died Nov. 20.

Campbell was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Campbell was arraigned on the latest charges by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township and jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Physicians who evaluated and treated the infant told detectives the brain injuries were consistent with being violently shaken, court records say.

Campbell told detectives he was playing video games and gave the infant a bottle when the baby awakened. After the baby fell back to sleep, Campbell continued to play video games and noticed blood on the infant's nose when the baby awakened a second time.

When the infant was transported to Geisinger in Plains, an officer drove Campbell to the hospital. During the drive, Campbell uttered, "So, I guess this is poor parenting," according to court records.

Detectives in court records say Campbell and the baby's mother viewed a video about the dangers of Shaken Baby Syndrome on Sept. 4 and signed a Pennsylvania Department of Health Commitment statement acknowledging they watched the video.

Medical examinations showed the infant suffered traumatic brain injuries, court records say.