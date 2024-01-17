Plains Township man charged with impersonating Nanticoke police sergeant

Jan. 16—NANTICOKE — A Plains Township man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he impersonated a Nanticoke police sergeant and a Luzerne County adult probation officer.

Dominick Rogo, 31, of West Carey Street, manufactured text messages between himself and the police sergeant and probation officer that he forwarded to a woman in Nanticoke, according to court records.

The woman, who is serving a probation sentence for retail theft, became suspicious and notified authorities.

Court records say the Nanticoke police sergeant and the probation officer denied communicating with Rogo.

One of the text messages solicited the woman to send Rogo drugs and cash, court records say.

During an interview with Rogo, court records say, he admitted to making up the text messages and sending them to the woman.

Police in Nanticoke and Luzerne County detectives charged Rogo with two counts each of impersonating a public servant and criminal use of communication facility and a single count of theft by extortion. Rogo was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.