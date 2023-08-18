Plains Township man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Aug. 17—PLAINS TWP. — A man from Plains Township arrested Thursday morning admitted he has viewed child sexual abuse materials for nearly three decades, according to court records.

Detectives with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at the Gail Drive residence of Ronald Leroy Bailey, 66, after investigating a Cyber tip that was tracked to his home, court records say.

After detectives explained the reason for the search warrant, court records say, Bailey stated, "I have child porn on my desktop computer located in the basement."

The Cyber tip originated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was generated through an internet search engine.

During an interview with detectives, Bailey admitted he has viewed child sexual abuse materials for 20 to 30 years by searching certain websites and keywords, court records say.

Court records allege Bailey would copy and paste links into his web browser and would not register for any of the websites as he was aware they were monitored by investigators.

Bailey told detectives, according to court records, he preferred boys between the ages of 10 to 14 years old, searched for child sexual abuse materials daily and would perform self lewd acts.

A forensic extraction of Bailey's computer recovered in excess of 100 video files of child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

Bailey was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on 100 counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.