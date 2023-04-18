Plains Township man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Apr. 17—PLAINS TWP. — Luzerne County detectives arrested James Michael Torbik, 45, of Plains Township, on charges he possessed child sexual abuse materials on his cellular phone, according to court records.

Torbik, of Brader Drive, was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Central Court on three counts of child pornography and one count each of dissemination of photo or film of children engaged in sex acts and criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives Chaz Balogh and Neil Murphy investigated a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March.

The Cyber Tip of a 26 second video of a girl was linked to the social media platform Snapchat that included an email address registered to Torbik, the complaint says.

Detectives went to Torbik's residence April 5 where he consented to an interview.

Torbik claimed he may had come across inappropriate images that were sent to him by random people on social media sites, the complaint says.

Torbik surrendered an old cellular phone that was forensically analyzed recovering several images of child sexual abuse materials, according to the complaint.