Plains Township man pleads guilty to box cutter assault

Apr. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Plains Township man charged with stabbing a man with a box cutter during an argument about a campfire pled guilty to aggravated assault in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

George William Messersmith, 50, of Ridgewood Road, was arrested by township police who alleged he used a box cutter to stab Declan Dixon during a fight outside his residence.

Messersmith claimed it was self-defense after he was jumped by Dixon and another man, according to court records.

Court records say the daughter of Messersmith's girlfriend invited Dixon and another friend to have a campfire at the Ridgewood Road property.

Messersmith got into an argument with his girlfriend's daughter who ended up on the ground.

When the woman fell to the ground, Dixon and the other man helped her when Messersmith pulled out a box cutter and sliced Dixon on his left wrists, court records say.

Messersmith pled guilty before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts each of simple assault and harassment, and one count each of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct against Messersmith.

Sklarosky said he will sentence Messersmith June 7.