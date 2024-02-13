Plains Township man pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials

Feb. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plains Township arrested in August on allegations he searched and downloaded child sexual abuse materials pleaded guilty to 100 counts of possessing child pornography files.

Ronald Leroy Bailey, 67, of Gail Drive, entered the plea before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Bailey was scheduled for trial this week.

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at Bailey's residence in August.

The search warrant was based on a cybertip about internet crimes against children that originated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After detectives explained the reason for the search warrant, court records say, Bailey stated, "I have child porn on my desktop computer located in the basement."

During an interview with detectives, Bailey admitted he had viewed child sexual abuse materials for 20 to 30 years by searching certain websites and keywords, court records say.

A forensic extraction of Bailey's computer, according to court records, recovered in excess of 100 video files of child sexual abuse materials.

Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced May 30.