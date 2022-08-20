Plains Township man sentenced for peddling crack cocaine

Aug. 20—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plains Township charged after Wilkes-Barre Township police and agents with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force found cookie size chunks of crack cocaine inside a motel room was sentenced to state prison.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Reginald Lee Redfearn II, 41, of North Main Street, to five-to-10 years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Redfearn pled guilty to the charge March 15.

Township police and the county drug task force executed a search warrant at a motel room at Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Kidder Street, arresting Redfearn on April 28, 2021.

At the time, Redfearn was wanted on a drug possession charge.

During a search of the motel room, police found three bags containing chunks of crack cocaine known as cookies in a dresser, according to police.

Redfearn was given credit for 209 days time served at the county correctional facility.