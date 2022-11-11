Plains Township police charge man with violently shaking infant

Nov. 11—PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives arrested Jacob Emmanuel Campbell on allegations he violently shook a 2-month-old boy causing serious injuries to the infant's brain, according to court records.

Detectives allege Campbell, 24, inflicted the injuries to the infant inside his residence on Cleveland Street on Nov. 3.

The infant was initially treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township and transported to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Physicians who evaluated and treated the infant told detectives the brain injuries are consistent with being violently shaken, court records say.

Campbell told detectives he was playing video games and noticed blood on the infant's nose when the baby awakened.

Campbell was arrested at the hospital near Danville and arraigned Thursday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. Campbell was denied bail and committed to the county correctional facility.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and emergency medical technicians responded to Campbell's residence when he called 911 at about 1:30 p.m. finding an unresponsive infant on the kitchen table.

Campbell claimed he did not know what happened as he was home with the infant for the day while the baby's mother was at work.

When the infant was transported to Geisinger in Plains, an officer drove Campbell to the hospital. During the drive, Campbell uttered, "So, I guess this is poor parenting," the complaint says.

Campbell allegedly told detectives he was playing video games and gave the infant a bottle when the baby awakened. The baby fell asleep and Campbell continued to play video games.

Campbell claimed when the baby awakened a second time, he noticed blood on the nose and the baby's eyes rolled back in his head, the complaint says.

Medical examinations showed the infant suffered traumatic brain injuries consistent with being violently shaken, according to the complaint.