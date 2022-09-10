Plains Township woman charged with endangering infants, theft

Sep. 10—KINGSTON — Police charged a Plains Township woman with retail theft and endangering two infants she left unsupervised near a heavily traveled road on Tuesday.

Kayla Rose Ragugini, 31, was arrested when police responded to a report she was stealing items from the Turkey Hill store on Main Street.

Police allege Ragugini entered the store with the infants and concealed two Tasty Cakes, two lollipops, peaches and sugar wafers in a car seat with a blanket.

Employees at the store recovered the items when Ragugini was confronted.

Ragugini walked out of the store and allegedly left the infants unsupervised just feet away from Main Street for a short time while she spoke with an Uber driver.

Police said rain was falling and Main Street was heavy with traffic when the infants were left unsupervised.

Ragugini returned to the children and placed them inside the Uber vehicle where police said they were not properly restrained.

Ragugini was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of retail theft. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.