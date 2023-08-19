Plainsboro man charged with attempted murder of family member, police say

PLAINSBORO – A 44-year-old Plainsboro man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the alleged shooting of a family member during a break-in Friday.

Around 4:14 p.m., Aug. 18, Plainsboro police received a 911 call reporting a break-in and that someone was severely injured, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Upon arrival, authorities found an unharmed man and an adult woman covered in blood with severe head and eye injuries. She was flown to a hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition, Ciccone said.

More: Linden police investigating after man found dead inside car

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was no break-in and that a male family member was the alleged perpetrator of the attack. He was arrested on the scene, Ciccone said.

The man was charged with first-degree attempted murder and is currently held pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information should contact Plainsboro Police Department Detective Justin Kowalczyk at 609-799-2333 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

Email: alewis@gannett.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainsboro NJ man charged with attempted murder of family member